In Pictures: From jubilee to mourning in a year of change for the royals

The then Prince of Wales, the Queen, Prince Louis, the then Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte on the balcony of Buckingham Palace

It has been a year of great change for the royal family in 2022, with the death of the Queen sending a nation into mourning and putting a new monarch on the throne.

Charles’s ascension has led to changes of titles and roles for many but among the pageantry of the Platinum Jubilee and the sadness of the Queen’s funeral, the day-to-day work of the royals has continued.

Kate is lifted up in a line-out as she plays rugby in her new role as patron of the Rugby Football Union during a visit to Twickenham Stadium (Yui Mok/PA)

The Queen with one of her dogs, a Dorgi called Candy, as she viewed a display of memorabilia from her Golden and Platinum Jubilees in the Oak Room at Windsor Castle (Steve Parsons/PA)

The then-Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to the Lego Foundation PlayLab at the Carlsberg Campus, University College Copenhagen, Denmark, on day one of a two-day working visit with The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood (John Sibley/PA)

Kate and William were all smiles as they arrived in the Caribbean for a major tour in March. The tour was marking the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The then-Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attending the Festival of Garifuna Culture in Hopkins, a small village on the coast which is considered the cultural centre of the Garifuna community in Belize, during their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee (Chris Jackson/PA)

The then-Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall meet volunteers at the Superstars cafe, in Cookstown in County Tyrone (Liam McBurney/PA)

The Princess Royal participates in a smoking ceremony as she is welcomed by Australian Aboriginal performers at the opening ceremony of the Royal Agricultural Society of New South Wales Bicentennial Sydney Royal Easter Show in Sydney (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

The Duke of Sussex cheers on competitors during the Powerlifting event at the Invictus Games 2022 (Aaron Chown/PA)

A four-day weekend in June marked the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee – the first the UK has ever celebrated.

Events took place up and down the country and Prince Louis won over the nation with his reactions to the pomp and pageantry of the celebrations.

Charles dances with Bridget Tibbs during a Jubilee tea dance hosted by The Prince’s Foundation to mark the Platinum Jubilee (Ben Birchall/PA)

Camilla laughs with Prince Louis during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant (Chris Jackson/PA)

William shoots to score a goal during a visit to St George’s Park to meet with the England women’s team ahead of Uefa Women’s Euro 2022 (Paul Ellis/PA)

There were big royal birthdays in 2022 for Kate and William, both of whom turned 40 – Kate on January 9, and William on June 21.

Kate and William with Princess Charlotte seated behind the Earl and Countess of Wessex at the University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre on day five of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham (Joe Gidden/PA)

The Queen died on September 8 after 70 years on the throne, sending the nation into a period of mourning. One of the last pictures of the 96-year-old was taken as she confirmed Liz Truss as prime minister at a meeting at Balmoral.

The Queen waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an audience at Balmoral, Scotland (Jane Barlow/PA)

A mourner lays floral tributes left outside Buckingham Palace in central London, following the announcement of the death of the Queen (Yui Mok/PA)

Charles acceded to the throne immediately after his mother’s death, and on September 19, the Queen’s state funeral took place.

Clarence House confirmed that Charles will be known as King Charles III.

A well-wisher kisses the hand of the King during a walkabout outside Buckingham Palace, London, to view messages and tributes following the death of the Queen (Yui Mok/PA)

The now Princess of Wales, the Prince of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex walk to meet members of the public at Windsor Castle in Berkshire following the death of the Queen (Chris Jackson/PA)

Members of the royal family follow behind the coffin of the Queen as it is carried out of Westminster Abbey after her state funeral (Danny Lawson/PA)

The King places the the Queen’s Company Camp Colour of the Grenadier Guards on the coffin at the Committal Service for Queen Elizabeth II, held at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle (Jonathan Brady/PA)

One of Charles’s first major duties was to confirm Rishi Sunak as the UK’s third prime minister of 2022.

The King welcomes Rishi Sunak during an audience at Buckingham Palace, where he invited the newly-elected leader of the Conservative Party to become Prime Minister and form a new government (Aaron Chown/PA)

The Princess of Wales during the state banquet at Buckingham Palace, held during the state visit to the UK by President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa (Chris Jackson/PA)

The Earl and Countess of Wessex meet Joan Williams, ex-royal photographer, as they attend the Royal Variety Performance at the Royal Albert Hall (David Parry/PA)