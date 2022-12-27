Notification Settings

Three taken to hospital after suspected gas explosion at Worcestershire home

UK NewsPublished:

Emergency services were called to the incident on Hemmingway in Evesham shortly after 5pm.

Police stock

Four people have been injured following a suspected gas explosion at a home in Worcestershire, police have said.

Emergency services were called to the incident on Hemmingway in Evesham shortly after 5pm.

One man was rushed to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham while two other adults are being taken to Hereford County Hospital, West Mercia Police said.

A fourth person was being treated by paramedics on Tuesday evening, according to the force.

Five neighbouring properties were evacuated and a police cordon remains in place while officers respond to the incident.

People have been asked to stay away from the area and a road closure is in effect at the scene.

