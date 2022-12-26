Met Office warns more snow and ice on the way

We're seeing lots of Ice and Snow on the major trunk routes this evening. Especially the #A82, #A87 at Claunie and the NW.

Yellow Met Office warnings remain in place for Snow and Ice until 3pm tomorrow.

Gritters are out….Track them here ? https://t.co/HNxFBHvTEV #winterinfo pic.twitter.com/TaVYpY8kvh

