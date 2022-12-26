Notification Settings

In Pictures: Bargain-hunters, swimmers and fundraisers out on Boxing Day

UK NewsPublished:

It was a marked change from December 26 last year, when parts of the UK were still facing Covid-19 restrictions.

Boxing Day sales

Mild weather encouraged thousands of people to throw off their post-Christmas Day slump and venture out around the UK.

While the lure of bargains to be had tempted shoppers to Boxing Day sales across the UK, others exercised their lungs with dips in the sea, took part in fundraising efforts or rode out with local hunts.

It was a marked change from December 26 last year, when parts of the UK were still facing Covid-19 restrictions after the pre-Christmas surge in the Omicron variant.

This year, hundreds of shoppers queued in central London on Monday morning, lured by big discounts at stores including Harrods, Selfridges and Hamleys.

Boxing Day sales
(Matt Alexander/PA)
Boxing Day sales
(Matt Alexander/PA)
Boxing Day sales
(Matt Alexander/PA)
Boxing Day sales
(James Manning/PA)

Bathers in the North East took part in the annual Boxing Day Swim at Tynemouth Longsands, with colourful costumes on display as the winter sun shone down.

Boxing Day Swim
(Owen Humphreys/PA)
Boxing Day Swim
(Owen Humphreys/PA)

Competitors in the Windlesham Boxing Day Pram Race in Surrey kept somewhat warmer, with the charity event involving runners completing a course through the village in fancy dress to raise money for the local community.

Windlesham Pram Race 2022
(Andrew Matthews/PA)
Windlesham Pram Race 2022
(Andrew Matthews/PA)
Windlesham Pram Race 2022
(Andrew Matthews/PA)
Windlesham Pram Race 2022
(Andrew Matthews/PA)
Windlesham Pram Race 2022
(Andrew Matthews/PA)

Meanwhile, in Broadway, Worcestershire, riders and hounds gathered for the annual North Cotswold Boxing Day hunt.

Boxing Day hunts
(Jacob King/PA)
Boxing Day hunts
(Jacob King/PA)
Boxing Day hunts
(Jacob King/PA)
Boxing Day hunts
(Jacob King/PA)
