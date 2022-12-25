King to celebrate Christmas alongside family at Sandringham

King’s Christmas broadcast

The King is to celebrate Christmas alongside his family at Sandringham for the first time since the Queen died.

The royal standard is flying above the private Norfolk estate where Charles and the Queen Consort will be on Christmas Day, marking a return to traditional royal festivities.

Members of the royal family will attend at morning service at St Mary Magdalene Church together.

Royal Christmases also feature the greeting of well-wishers, and a family lunch with turkey and all the trimmings.

Members of the royal family will spend the day at the Norfolk estate (Chris Radburn/PA)

It will be the first time the royal family has spent Christmas at Sandringham since 2019 and will be a poignant period after the death of the Queen in September.

The Prince and Princess of Wales and their children are expected to join the King and his wife, alongside the Princess Royal and her family and the Earl and Countess of Wessex and their children.

The Duke of York and his former wife, Sarah, Duchess of York, are understood to be on the estate but it is not known if Andrew – whose reputations was left in tatters by a civil sex case he settled out of court – will make a public appearance.

Charles has recorded his first Christmas broadcast as monarch, which is likely to reflect on the loss of his mother, and her legacy.

The festive message was recorded on December 13 at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.

An image of Charles, taken during the recording of his inaugural festive address had been released ahead of Christmas Day.

In the background is a large Christmas tree decorated with ornaments made from sustainable materials including paper and glass as well as natural products such as pine cones.

The picture also shows foliage decorations that have been placed among the stalls in the quire, that feature holly, berried ivy and red skimmia.

Traditionally, members of the royal family sit down to watch the televised address when it airs after lunch, usually at 3pm.