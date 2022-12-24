Four-year-old boy dies at Center Parcs

A four-year-old boy has died following an incident at a Center Parcs resort, police said.

Wiltshire Police said officers had attended the leisure complex at Longleat, Wiltshire in support of the South West Ambulance Service on Christmas Eve morning.

“Sadly, it’s been confirmed that a four-year-old boy has died following an incident at Center Parcs Longleat Forest near Warminster shortly after 11am this morning,” a Wiltshire Police spokesman said.

“This is not being treated as suspicious.