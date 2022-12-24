Faithless singer Maxi Jazz dies aged 65

T in the Park Festival 2016 â Strathallan Castle

Maxi Jazz, the lead singer of electronic band Faithless, has died aged 65.

The musician, whose real name was Maxwell Fraser, was a core member of the group alongside Rollo and Sister Bliss who released a number of hit tracks together including Insomnia and We Come 1.

A statement shared on the musician’s Instagram said: “We are heartbroken to say Maxi Jazz died peacefully at his home in South London last night.

“He was a man who changed our lives in so many ways. He gave proper meaning and message to our music.

“He was also a lovely human being with time for everyone and a wisdom that was both profound and accessible. It was an honour and, of course, a true pleasure to work with him.

“He was a brilliant lyricist, a DJ, a Buddhist, a magnificent stage presence, car lover, endless talker, beautiful person, moral compass and genius.

“Rollo, Sister Bliss & The E-Type Boys.”

Faithless formed in 1995 and produced seven studio albums, with their most recent being 2020’s All Blessed.

They also released a number of compilation albums and have headlined some of the biggest festivals in the world, including on Glastonbury’s Pyramid stage in 2002.