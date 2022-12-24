Dog ‘started fire’ on Christmas Eve after accidentally turning hairdryer on

A dog is believed to have caused a fire in a house on Christmas Eve after accidentally turning a hairdryer on.

Essex Fire Service said crews were called to Hockley on Saturday evening following reports of a smoke-filled house.

Firefighters reported a smouldering blaze in a bedroom and quickly worked to extinguish it, believing it was caused by a dog who jumped on a bed and turned a hairdryer on, causing it to set the bedding alight.

The service has urged people to unplug electrical appliances when they are not being used.

Firefighters found the blaze in a bedroom (Essex Fire Service/PA)

Watch Manager Gary Shinn said: “The homeowner was out and came back to find her house full of smoke.

“We believe the fire started because a hairdryer was left plugged in and on a bed.

“We think the dog may have then jumped on the bed a turned the hairdryer on, eventually causing it to catch alight to the bedding and mattress.

“Once you’ve finished with any electrical appliances such as hairdryers and straighteners please take a moment to unplug them.

“The homeowner wouldn’t have thought for one moment her dog would turn on the hairdryer, but unplugging something just gives you that peace of mind.”