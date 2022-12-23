Heavy downpours set to hit motorists driving home for Christmas

?️ A broad area of rain, heavy at times, moves slowly north this afternoon

?️ Brighter skies and a few showers follow to the south and feeling mild in the sunny spells

? Colder in the north with wintry showers in northern Scotland

?️ Windy in places, especially in the west pic.twitter.com/JM71JVpx47

— Met Office (@metoffice) December 23, 2022