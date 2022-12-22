Victims of Jersey flats explosion formally identified

The scene of an explosion and fire at a block of flats in St Helier, Jersey

The nine people who died after an explosion at a block of flats in Jersey have been formally identified.

The explosion, which took place just after 4am on December 10, destroyed the building in St Helier.

On Thursday the States of Jersey Police confirmed that post-mortem examinations had been carried out and the nine people named as missing had been formally identified as those who died.

The inquests into their deaths are set to open on Friday December 30, before being adjourned while the investigation into the blast continues.

Ken and Jane Ralph (Family Handout/Jersey Police/PA)

A spokesman for States of Jersey Police said: “Officers across the police and government are assisting with the next steps so families can begin to make funeral arrangements.

“Our thoughts continue to be with the families and friends affected by this tragedy. They continue to receive support from specially trained officers.

“It is anticipated that the Deputy Viscount will open the inquests next Friday, December 30, and adjourn them whilst the police investigation continues.

“Detectives will continue their inquiries throughout the festive period and a cordon of the site will remain in place into the new year, with specialist scientific work expected to last several weeks.”