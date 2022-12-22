Murder investigation after multiple stabbing in Birmingham

We've arrested a man after one person was fatally stabbed and two others were injured in Handsworth this morning.

One person was found in Soho Road with critical injuries at around 3.20am. They were taken to hospital where they sadly later died.

— Birmingham Police (@BrumPolice) December 22, 2022