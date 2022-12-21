Rail operator tells passengers not to travel as software fault causes disruption

⚠️ Please do not travel on our North Route today.

Due to a significant rostering system issue, many services have been cancelled. We're sorry for the inconvenience.

Full refunds can be claimed through point of purchase

For more details, visit https://t.co/JDPmKmg9kP pic.twitter.com/4roM1BRQw1

— TPE Customer Assist (@TPEassist) December 21, 2022