Parliamentary schedule for Wednesday December 21

UK NewsPublished:

.

We will be covering the House of Lords throughout the day.

All timings are approximate and subject to business.

The House of Commons has risen until January 9. The House of Lords will rise until January 9 at the end of Wednesday’s business.

House of Lords:

1100 Oral questions
National Security Bill: committee stage (day two)
Short debate: Savings that might be realised by cross-government cost-cutting exercise
Statement: Maintenance and repair of the Service Family Accommodation homes
Statement: Ukraine update

