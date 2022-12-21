Notification Settings

Man due in court charged with murdering mother and three children

UK NewsPublished:

Terri Harris, her children Lacey Bennett and John Paul Bennett, and Lacey’s friend Connie Gent all died.

Lacey Bennett with her brother John Paul Bennett and their mother Terri Harris
A man is due in court charged with murdering a mother and three children found dead at a Derbyshire house.

Damien Bendall, 32, has previously admitted the manslaughter of 35-year-old Terri Harris, her 11-year-old daughter Lacey Bennett, her 13-year-old son John Paul Bennett and Lacey’s 11-year-old friend Connie Gent.

But he denies murdering the four, as well as a separate charge of raping Lacey, and is due to appear at Derby Crown Court on Wednesday.

Damien Bendall court case
Lacey Bennett’s friend Connie Gent (Family handout/PA)

Ms Harris and the children were found dead at a home in Chandos Crescent, Killamarsh, near Sheffield, last September 19.

Bendall, of Chandos Crescent, is said to have committed the murders at some point between September 17 and the time the four victims’ bodies were found.

