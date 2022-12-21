Government borrowing soars to record £22 billion in November

Jeremy Hunt

Government borrowing surged to £22 billion last month due to higher interest costs and cost-of-living payments to households.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said state borrowing leapt £13.9 billion compared with the same month last year.

The reading represented the highest monthly figure for November borrowing since records began in 1993.

It was ahead of forecasts by economists, who had predicted a figure of £21 billion for the month according to a consensus from Pantheon Macroeconomics.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said: “Faced with the twin global emergencies of a pandemic and Putin’s war in Ukraine, we have taken significant action to support millions of businesses and families here in the UK.

“We have a clear plan to help halve inflation next year, but that requires some tough decisions to put our public finances back on a sustainable footing.”

Total public sector spending struck £98.9 billion for the month while day-to-day central Government expenditure increased by £13.5 billion to £82 billion for November, the ONS said.

It said this included a 50% hike in interest payments to £7.3 billion, driven by debt interest payments linked to Retail Prices Index (RPI) inflation.

Meanwhile, the Government also witnessed a £3.3 billion increase in social assistance costs to £13.2 billion, driven by an increase in cost-of-living payments.

Public sector receipts – largely tax revenues for the Government – hit £76.9 billion for the month.