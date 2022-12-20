Notification Settings

Woman in court charged with murdering two boys aged 2 and 5

UK NewsPublished:

The boys were found dead at a property in Cornwallis Road, Dagenham, on Friday.

Cornwallis Road, Dagenham

A woman has appeared in court charged with the murders of two young boys who were found dead at a home in east London.

Kara Alexander, 44, of Cornwallis Road, Dagenham, appeared at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday accused of killing the children, who were aged two and five.

A member of court staff said that she was remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on Thursday.

The boys were found dead at a property in Cornwallis Road, Dagenham, on Friday.

Post-mortem examinations and formal identifications will be arranged in due course, the Metropolitan Police said.

