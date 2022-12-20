What the papers say – December 20

British newspapers

Warnings over Wednesday’s planned ambulance staff strikes dominate the nation’s papers.

The Times, The Guardian, i and The Sun all lead with concerns patients suffering from heart attacks or strokes at home may be denied ambulances during the strike.

The Times: Heart attack patients to be denied ambulances

Guardian front page, Tuesday 20 December 2022: Ambulance strike threatens lives of 999 patients, warn NHS bosses

Tuesday's front page: No guarantee of ambulance for stroke or heart attack

The Daily Telegraph reports hospital trusts across the country have declared critical incidents amid the widespread industrial action.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Plea to end strikes as NHS face meltdown'

The Daily Express says the leader of Britain’s nurses union has urged Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to intervene in pay negotiations, while the Daily Mail says the PM has vowed to hold out against their “unreasonable” pay demands.

Express: Nurses: talk to us Rishi we don't want to break the bank

Metro and Daily Mirror both carry a story on the mother of a seriously ill child confronting Health Secretary Steve Barclay to demand more support for health staff.

Tomorrow's Paper Today CONDITION CRITICAL Mum grills health sec

Mirror: Mum to Barclay -'You are working nurses to the bone'

Elsewhere, The Independent leads with health officials reportedly ignoring allegations of abuse from patients at a chain of mental health units.

Independent digital front page: Congress refers Trump for prosecution