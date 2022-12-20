Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

London bus drivers to stage fresh wave of strikes

UK NewsPublished:

Drivers for Abellio in south and west London will strike for 11 days in late December and throughout January 2023.

London bus
London bus

Bus drivers in London are to stage a fresh wave of strikes in a dispute over pay.

Members of Unite employed by Abellio in south and west London will strike for 11 days in late December and throughout January.

The bus drivers have already taken 10 days of strike action.

The dispute initially involved 950 drivers, but Unite said its membership has since doubled.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Abellio is content to hoard mountains of cash but has imposed a completely unacceptable pay offer on its drivers.

“It is disgraceful behaviour and our members are rightly furious. Unite always fights to defend and improve members’ jobs, pay and conditions and Abellio’s south and west London workforce have their union’s unflinching support.”

The fresh strikes will take place on 24, 27 and 31 December and 4, 5, 10, 12, 16, 19, 25 and 26 January.

Unite said more strikes will be scheduled if the dispute is not resolved.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News