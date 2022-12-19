Widget and Pringle the penguins join care home residents for Christmas carolling

Widget and Pringle

Residents at a care home in Essex were treated to a visit from some special guests when a pair of penguins waddled through the door for a Christmas sing-along.

Care UK’s Colne View in Halstead organised the arrival of Widget and Pringle, who helped spread the festive cheer alongside residents, their families and team members for the home’s Doorstep Carols.

The duo, brought to the home by Amazing Animals, were considered the perfect visitors thanks to their friendly and relaxed nature.

Widget and Pringle joined for Doorstep Carols (Care UK/PA)

“It was so wonderful seeing the penguins, I was surprised at how tame they were,” 86-year-old resident Ruth Silverlock said.

“They were quite happy just sitting on my lap and they seemed to enjoy the attention from everyone!”

Doorstep Carols aims to inspire others to sing at their front doors in the spirit of Christmas.

The penguins joined in with residents, their families and staff members (Care UK/PA)

“We had a wonderful time getting into the festive spirit with help from our feathered friends – it’s not every day we have penguins running round the home,” home manager at Colne View Monica Boldeata said.

“The residents had a fantastic time singing their favourite Christmas classics and sharing festive memories with their relatives and friends, as well as meeting some new faces.