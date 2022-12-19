Threatening behaviour charge after eggs thrown at King during walkabout in York

A student has been charged with threatening behaviour after eggs were thrown at the King during a walkabout in York.
The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said it had authorised North Yorkshire Police to charge Patrick Thelwell following the incident on November 9.
The 23-year-old will appear at York Magistrates’ Court on January 20 next year charged with threatening behaviour contrary to Section 4 of the Public Order Act 1986.
Charles and the Queen Consort had just arrived in the city to unveil a statue in honour of the late Queen at York Minster when a figure in the crowd threw four eggs, all of which missed.