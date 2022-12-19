Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Threatening behaviour charge after eggs thrown at King during walkabout in York

UK NewsPublished:

Patrick Thelwell will appear at York Magistrates’ Court in January next year.

The King
The King

A student has been charged with threatening behaviour after eggs were thrown at the King during a walkabout in York.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said it had authorised North Yorkshire Police to charge Patrick Thelwell following the incident on November 9.

The 23-year-old will appear at York Magistrates’ Court on January 20 next year charged with threatening behaviour contrary to Section 4 of the Public Order Act 1986.

Charles and the Queen Consort had just arrived in the city to unveil a statue in honour of the late Queen at York Minster when a figure in the crowd threw four eggs, all of which missed.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News