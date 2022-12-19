CMA picks interim boss Cardell for top job

London skyline

The competition watchdog has a woman in its top job for the first time on a permanent basis as it continues to adapt to a new post-Brexit role.

Business Secretary Grant Shapps said on Monday that he had chosen Sarah Cardell to lead the Competition and Markets Authority.

A veteran of the CMA – she started working there as general counsel in September 2013 – Ms Cardell has already been leading the organisation for months.

She took over as interim chief executive in July 2022 when former boss Andrea Coscelli stepped down after six years at the top.

“Having served at the CMA for over 9 years – most recently as Interim CEO – Sarah’s expertise in competition, regulation and digital markets is unrivalled and she will help to ensure the regulator continues making competition work for consumers and businesses,” said Mr Shapps.

“I look forward to working with her closely.”

It comes as the competition watchdog continues to find its feet in a world where it no longer plays second fiddle to Brussels.

When the UK was a member of the European Union, many of the larger competition cases that were relevant to the UK were dealt with by EU regulators.

Last week the authority started consulting on a three-year plan which it hopes will steer its activities going forward.

Ms Cardell said: “It’s an exciting time to be appointed as the CMA’s permanent CEO and I can’t wait to start delivering on the new strategy that we set out last week.

“We have set out our immediate priorities alongside medium-term ambitions, focusing on the things that are affecting people the most, from the rising cost-of-living to climate change.