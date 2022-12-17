Woman dies after Brixton ‘crowd crush’

Brixton O2 Academy incident

A woman has died after a crowd crush at a concert at the O2 Academy Brixton, police have said.

Rebecca Ikumelo, 33, was one of three people critically injured after fans attempted to gain entry without tickets to a show by Nigerian artist Asake at the south London venue on Thursday.

The Metropolitan Police said Ms Ikumelo, from Newham, east London, died in hospital on Saturday, while two other women, aged 21 and 23, remain in a critical condition.

Police were called to the venue at around 9.35pm on Thursday following reports a large number of people were attempting to force entry during a performance by Nigerian Afrobeats singer-songwriter Asake (PA)

Speaking at the scene on Friday, Chief Superintendent Colin Wingrove, policing commander for Lambeth and Southwark, said: “I’d like to extend my sympathies to all those who have been affected.

“Having seen some of the really upsetting images on social media our thoughts are with them.”

The Met said its “urgent” investigation continues, while specialist officers provide support to Ms Ikumelo’s family.

Post-mortem tests will be done on Sunday.

Florence Eshalomi, Labour MP for Vauxhall, wants to know what led to the crush, while Asake said he is “praying” for those hurt on Thursday night.

Scotland Yard previously said a woman was arrested for assaulting an officer over the incident and investigators were looking at footage on social media and from body worn cameras.

“We are working incredibly closely with our partners and community members and would like to thank them for their support so far in the investigation,” Mr Wingrove said.

“We would also like to thank people for coming forward with information.

I know many of my constituents will be anxious after the serious incident at the Brixton Academy last night. I share your concern and sadness. My statement on this is below: pic.twitter.com/lfAf7XBYRY — Florence Eshalomi MP (@FloEshalomi) December 16, 2022

“We have set up an online page for the submission of photos and videos.

“There were around 4,000 potential witnesses present at the time of this incident and we want to urge any members of the public with information to come forward.