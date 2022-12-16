Notification Settings

Two peers recommended to be suspended over lobbying claims

UK NewsPublished:

The Earl of Shrewsbury faces a nine-month suspension while Labour’s Baroness Goudie faces six months.

House of Lords
Two peers have been recommended to be suspended from the House of Lords over lobbying claims.

The Lords Conduct Committee has recommended months-long suspensions for the Earl of Shrewsbury and Labour’s Baroness Goudie, with the upper chamber due to vote on the recommendations next month.

The Earl of Shrewsbury was found to have broken the Lords’ code of conduct “by providing parliamentary advice and services in return for payment”.

The investigation into the peer, who was affiliated with the Conservatives until October, arose out of work as a consultant for healthcare company SpectrumX.

The Lords Conduct Committee said: “We recommend that the Earl of Shrewsbury be suspended from the service of the House for a period of nine months.”

