Anti-social use of e-scooters seen by most people – study

A police officer talks to an e-scooter rider

Electric scooter riders engaged in anti-social behaviour such as racing each other and performing dangerous stunts has been witnessed by the vast majority of people, according to a Government-commissioned study.

More than 3,600 residents in England were surveyed about e-scooters in 10 areas hosting trials of rental schemes.

Some 93% of respondents reported seeing at least one form of anti-social behaviour by users of either rental or private e-scooters.

The most common issues witnessed were the devices being used on pavements (86%) and riders going too fast (77%).

Other forms of misbehaviour observed included riders racing each other (43%), performing dangerous tricks (32%) and snatching valuables from pedestrians (13%).

The survey was part of a study by professional services company Arup and social research organisation NatCen Social Research, which were commissioned by the Department for Transport (DfT).

A poll of more than 6,800 e-scooter users indicated that a fifth (22%) admit to riding on the pavement, despite 94% understanding that is not permitted.

Interviews with local authorities, police forces and operators delivering rental trials found that people riding e-scooters while drunk is a “common cause of collisions”, according to the report.

Other types of “improper” riding highlighted include users jumping red lights, performing wheelies – a maneuver in which the front wheel comes off the ground – and wearing headphones.

Separate DfT figures show one pedestrian was killed and 62 were seriously injured in collisions with e-scooters in Britain during the 12 months to the end of June.

A further 180 suffered minor injuries.

Eleven e-scooter users died in crashes over the same period.

The death toll for 2022 increased on December 6 when 12-year-old Mustafa Nadeem died after the e-scooter he was riding collided with a bus in Birmingham.

Private e-scooters are banned in the UK but are often used on public roads and pavements.

Legal trials of rental e-scooters on roads in dozens of towns and cities across England have been extended until May 2024.

To rent an e-scooter, riders must be at least 16-years-old and hold the correct driving licence.