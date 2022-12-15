Notification Settings

Workers at Shelter charity suspend strike after pay offer

UK NewsPublished:

Unite will now ballot its members on the revised pay offer.

Shelter strike action

A strike by workers at the Shelter charity have been suspended after a new pay offer.

Around 600 members of Unite launched a two-week walkout on December 5.

The union said that, following talks at the conciliation service Acas, an improved pay offer was made and as an “act of good faith”, Unite suspended the rest of the strike.

Unite will now ballot its members on the revised pay offer.

Unite regional officer Peter Storey said: “Unite has been crystal clear from the outset that we believed that this dispute could and should be resolved through negotiations.

“Following the talks at Acas an improved offer was made and therefore Unite has suspended action to allow its members to be balloted on the proposed deal.”

