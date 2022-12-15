Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Meghan says ‘everything was controlled’ including texting photos to friends

UK NewsPublished: Last Updated:

The duchess described herself as being in a ‘bubble’ as she spoke about her royal life on her Netflix documentary.

The Duchess of Sussex (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
The Duchess of Sussex (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

The Duchess of Sussex has claimed “everything is controlled” by the royal household and she was not allowed to text her friends a photo.

Meghan, in episode four of the Sussexes’ Netflix docuseries, described herself as being in “this bubble” with her world getting smaller and smaller.

“We were in this bubble, where everything is controlled by them. I couldn’t even text my friends a photo. You can’t do this. You can’t… OK,” she said.

Duke and Duchess of Sussex Netflix documentary
All six episodes of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s controversial documentary has aired on Netflix (Victoria Jones/PA)

“And you do as you’re told but your world just becomes more and more like this,” she said, gesturing with the gap between her hands getting smaller.

As Meghan spoke, a solemn Harry, sat next to her, uttering a “yeah” in agreement before looking down as she described her experience.

The duchess’ friend, actress Abigail Spencer, said: “That was a really dark time. I didn’t know what to do.

“They’re in this complex organism that I don’t know anything about or how to help or what to do, and I’m not allowed to say anything.”

Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace have declined to comment.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News