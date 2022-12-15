George and Charlotte join parents for Westminster Abbey Christmas carol concert

The Prince and Princess of Wales arriving with their children Princess Charlotte and Prince George for the Together at Christmas Carol Service at Westminster Abbey in London

Prince George and Princess Charlotte have joined their parents for a Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey.

The royal family put on a united front at the event just hours after the final part of the Sussexes’ documentary dropped on Netflix.

The King, the Queen Consort and Prince of Wales joined the Princess of Wales for her festive concert on Thursday evening.

Kate, who was smiling and looked relaxed, arrived before 4.20pm dressed in an elegant deep red coat dress with matching shoes and clutch bag.

The Prince and Princess of Wales arriving with their children Princess Charlotte and Prince George for the carol service at Westminster Abbey (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

She greeted clergy at the door of the abbey before going inside where she chatted with guests and enthusiastically high-fived children.

Kate met and thanked those taking part in the service, including Paddington star Hugh Bonneville and singer Melanie C.

She also chatted with Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice before coming back out to welcome her husband and two children, who arrived before 5pm.

The King arriving at Westminster Abbey (James Manning/PA)

More than 1,800 people are gathering in the abbey for the concert, staged to recognise the “selfless efforts of individuals, families and communities across the UK, and celebrate and showcase the joy that human connection and togetherness can bring”.

Kensington Palace said the second carol service Kate has held is dedicated to the late Queen and the values she demonstrated throughout her life, including “duty, empathy, faith, service, kindness, compassion and support for others”.

The palace said these principles are “shared and personified by the inspirational guests who have been invited to the abbey in recognition of their tireless work to help and care for those around them”.

Paddington Bear ornaments on a Christmas tree (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

A Christmas tree in the abbey is decorated with small Paddington Bear decorations, a nod to the late Queen’s famous sketch, while guests were greeted with atmospheric snowflakes from a snow machine as they arrived at the entrance.