Sheffield United striker facing trial accused of pitch invasion assault charge

Sheffield United and Scotland striker Oli McBurnie is set to go on trial accused of assaulting a Nottingham Forest fan after last season’s play-off match at the City Ground.

McBurnie, who has scored nine goals in 18 games this season, denies a charge of assault by beating during a post-match pitch invasion on May 17 this year.

The 26-year-old, whose previous clubs include Swansea City and Barnsley, entered a not guilty plea in August and is due at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday for the start of a two-day trial.

Sheffield United has previously said the club was “disappointed” to learn McBurnie had been summonsed to court, following the conclusion of an inquiry by Nottinghamshire Police.

Sheffield United’s Oli McBurnie in action for the Blades in November (Nigel French/PA)

The allegation relates to the club’s Sky Bet Championship play-off semi-final second-leg match, which the home side won 3-2 on penalties, after the tie ended 3-3 on aggregate.

Home fans then invaded the pitch, during which Blades skipper Billy Sharp was headbutted by a Forest season ticket-holder who was later jailed for 24 weeks.

Prosecutors dropped a common assault charge brought against McBurnie’s team-mate Rhian Brewster in July.

The charge against McBurnie, of Knaresborough, North Yorkshire, alleged that he assaulted George Brinkley by beating him, contrary to section 39 of the Criminal Justice Act 1988.