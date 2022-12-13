What the papers say – December 13

British newspapers

The tragic incident at a frozen lake in Solihull is the focus of many of Tuesday’s front pages.

The Daily Mirror, The Sun, Metro, the Daily Mail and the Daily Express all lead on the deaths of four children in the lake, including of 10-year-old Jack, who was trying to save his friends.

On tomorrow's front page: Hero schoolboy Jack ‘ran into frozen Solihull lake to save his pal’ before he died alongside two friends https://t.co/7KNiBEsvhS pic.twitter.com/J1A9oPyL5k — The Sun (@TheSun) December 12, 2022

Tomorrow's Paper Today ? VICTIMS OF ICE LAKE ? Hunt: It will get worse before it gets better? Ukrainian forces strike Russia's Wagner HQ#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/9dSBgaUF97 — Metro (@MetroUK) December 12, 2022

The Daily Telegraph and the i report taxis may be used as ambulances during NHS strikes, while the industrial dispute also occupies The Times, The Independent and The Guardian front pages.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Taxis may be used as ambulances in strikes'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/Net1UC5djm — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) December 12, 2022

Tuesday's front page: NHS will 'block book' taxis during paramedic strike action#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/jvKOVmrzc2 — i newspaper (@theipaper) December 12, 2022

TIMES: Last-minute talks to halt nurse strike break down #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/sXCi2cJwgG — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) December 12, 2022

INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: Thousands of operations axed as strike talks fail #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/xbJoctR6s8 — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) December 12, 2022

Guardian front page, Tuesday 13 December 2022: Government report blames NHS crisis on Tory 'decade of neglect' pic.twitter.com/cP4DF0wwlu — The Guardian (@guardian) December 12, 2022

The Daily Star leads on the cold snap that has hit Britain while “frozen Brits are being urged to cut their energy consumption”.

And the Financial Times reports on Microsoft’s £1.5-billion deal for a stake in the London Stock Exchange.