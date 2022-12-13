Notification Settings

UK imposes sanctions over ‘desperate alliance’ between Russia and Iran

UK NewsPublished:

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said the move comes in response to ‘abhorrent’ strikes against civilian targets.

James Cleverly

A “sordid” alliance between Russia and Iran is threatening global security, James Cleverly warned as the UK imposed sanctions on “high level” figures from both countries.

Weapons supplied by Tehran have been used by the Russian military in the Ukraine war.

Vladimir Putin’s forces have used Iranian drones to carry out strikes on Ukrainian towns and cities and key energy infrastructure.

Foreign Secretary Mr Cleverly said: “Iran and Russia’s sordid deals threaten global security. We are holding their desperate alliance to account.

“The UK has just sanctioned high-level Russian and Iranian figures in response to the abhorrent strikes against civilian targets.”

