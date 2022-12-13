Sunak unveils fresh plans to crack down on Channel crossings

Rishi Sunak (House of Commons/PA)

The Prime Minister said “enough is enough” as he unveiled a raft of new measures to curb Channel crossings and tackle the backlog of asylum claims.

Rishi Sunak told the Commons “unless we act now and decisively, this will only get worse” as he announced plans to establish a new “small boats operational command” dedicated to tackling the journeys to the UK.

He also pledged to clear the number of asylum claims awaiting a decision by the end of 2023 and announced plans to fast-track the removal of Albanian migrants as he faced pressure to address the migrant crisis.

For the first time Border Force officers will be stationed at Tirana airport under a new agreement with Albania, Mr Sunak added.

Early next year new legislation will be introduced to “make unambiguously clear that if you enter the UK illegally you should not be able to remain here”, he also said.

Home Office figures from September showed there were more than 143,000 asylum seekers waiting for a decision on their claims, while nearly 100,000 had been waiting more than six months.

More than 44,000 people have crossed the Channel this year, Government figures show.

Mr Sunak told MPs: “I said enough is enough and I mean it. And that means I am prepared to do what must be done.”

Describing the “complex moral dimension to illegal migration”, the Prime Minister said the need to balance the duty to support people “in dire need” and have “genuine control of our borders” provokes “strong feelings”, adding: “And so it is my view that the basis for any solution shouldn’t just be ‘what works’ but what is right.”

He said: “It is unfair that people come here illegally. It is unfair on those with a genuine case for asylum when our capacity to help is taken up by people coming through, and from, countries that are perfectly safe.

“It is unfair on those who come here legally when others come here by cheating the system.