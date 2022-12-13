Death toll in Jersey flats explosion rises to seven

St Helier explosion

The death toll in an explosion at a block of flats in Jersey has risen to seven, the island’s police chief said.

The blast early on Saturday morning destroyed a building in the Jersey capital of St Helier.

Seven people have now been confirmed dead, up from five, with two people still missing.

Seven of those involved have been named as Peter Bowler, 72, Raymond (Raymie) Brown, 71, Romeu and Louise De Almeida, 67 and 64 years, Derek and Sylvia Ellis, 61 and 73 years, and 63-year-old Billy Marsden.

In a statement on Tuesday, Jersey Police chief Robin Smith said: “The families have been made aware of this announcement and are being supported by specially trained family liaison officers.

“The fatalities have not yet been formally identified. The Disaster Victim Identification (DVI) process must be carefully considered and managed in a dignified and compassionate way.

“Therefore, we are not yet able to confirm if the fatalities that have been found at the site correspond to the seven identities released by the missing Islanders families yesterday afternoon.

“The identities of the other islanders will be released by their families, with the support of police, at a later date.

“My thoughts and those of all the emergency response continues to be with the victims and families affected by this tragic incident.

“May I ask that the privacy of the families continues to be respected.”

The Viscount’s Office has confirmed that inquests will only be opened once the DVI process has been fully completed.

Mr Smith said on Sunday that the “likely” cause was a gas leak – but Jo Cox, chief officer at Island Energy, said the flats affected were not connected to the gas network.