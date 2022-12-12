Unite members accept pay offer and call off planned rail strike action

BA cabin crew strike

Members of Unite at Network Rail have accepted a pay offer and have called off planned industrial action.

They were set to join members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union in taking action this week and again in January.

Members of the RMT were urged to reject the offer in a ballot which ended on Monday.

Unite national officer Harish Patel said: “Unite’s members have voted in favour of accepting an improved offer put forward by Network Rail.

“Industrial action by our members scheduled to take place over December and January will now not take place.”