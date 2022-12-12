Ministers hear call to reward armed forces for covering Christmas strikes

Ben Wallace visit to BAE Govan shipyard

Ministers have heard calls for armed forces personnel to be rewarded if called upon to help cover roles affected by strikes.

Conservative MP Richard Drax questioned the Government in the Commons over whether there are “any signs of some sort of reward or thank you”.

Responding at a session of defence questions, defence minister Andrew Murrison said “conversations are happening across Whitehall on the subject matter”.

Labour shadow defence secretary John Healey suggested ministers are “too often using our Armed Forces to bail out their own departments’ failures”.

Shadow defence secretary John Healey (Gareth Fuller/PA)

But Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said Labour should tell its “union paymasters to not go on strike over Christmas and not ruin the lives of our soldiers and sailors”.

Mr Drax (South Dorset) said: “The cost-of-living crisis is no doubt affecting all those in the armed forces, so too will be this call on them to help out during all these strikes.

“Is the Government going to reward those who’ve so generously given their time? I know they’re assigned to do so, to work over Christmas and the New Year. Any signs of some sort of reward or thank you to those who yet again have been called upon to fill the hole?”

Dr Murrison replied: “He takes a very close interest in the armed forces. I think I can assure him that conversations are happening across Whitehall on the subject matter that he has raised today.”

Mr Healey said: “At today’s Cobra meeting, will the Defence Secretary tell other ministers in other departments they are too often using our Armed Forces to bail out their own departments’ failures, especially when he’s making further deep cuts to the Army?

“Will he tell the House now, in addition to those deployed on overseas operations which he’s mentioned, how many of our forces will be deployed or on stand-by over Christmas in response to requests for military assistance he’s already agreed to?”

Mr Wallace replied: “I will do the right honourable gentleman a deal. I’ll raise that at Cobra if he tells his union paymasters to not go on strike over Christmas and not ruin the lives of our soldiers and sailors.”

Labour MP Dan Jarvis (Barnsley Central) said: “Christmas leave is precious, so I wonder if the Secretary of State … could confirm that any serving personnel who are losing their leave over the Christmas period in order to support MACA (Military Aid to Civil Authorities) commitments will be properly compensated?”

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said: “Yes, soldiers and sailors would prefer to be doing their day job of defending the country, but sometimes they are called upon when the unions put at risk the safety of parts of this country, and do so over a festive period.