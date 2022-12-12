Notification Settings

Lockerbie bomb suspect will not face death penalty

Abu Agila Mohammad Mas’ud Kheir Al-Marimi appeared in a federal court in Washington on Monday.

The man suspected of building the bomb that downed Pan Am flight 103 over Lockerbie in 1988 – killing 270 people – will not face the death penalty, a US court has heard.

He faces three charges, including two counts of destruction of an aircraft resulting in death, and a further count of destruction of a vehicle resulting in death.

Each of the charges are punishable by a sentence of up to life imprisonment, the death penalty or a fine of up to 250,000 US dollars.

But US prosecutors told the court they would not pursue the death penalty because it was not constitutionally available at the time of the bombing.

