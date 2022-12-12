Lockerbie bomb suspect will not face death penalty

Queen Elizabeth II death

The man suspected of building the bomb that downed Pan Am flight 103 over Lockerbie in 1988 – killing 270 people – will not face the death penalty, a US court has heard.

Abu Agila Mohammad Mas’ud Kheir Al-Marimi appeared in a federal court in Washington on Monday.

He faces three charges, including two counts of destruction of an aircraft resulting in death, and a further count of destruction of a vehicle resulting in death.

Each of the charges are punishable by a sentence of up to life imprisonment, the death penalty or a fine of up to 250,000 US dollars.