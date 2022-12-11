Notification Settings

What the papers say – December 11

UK NewsPublished:

The agony of England’s World Cup defeat is seen across the front pages.

British newspapers

England’s heart-breaking exit in Qatar leads the nation’s papers on Sunday.

The Three Lions’ 2-1 quarter-final loss to France is carried by The Sunday Times, The Sunday People, Sunday Mirror and Daily Star Sunday.

The Sun on Sunday leads with skipper Harry Kane’s “pain”, after he missed a crucial penalty in the loss.

Elsewhere, The Observer reports health unions have offered to suspend upcoming strike action if ministers agree to hold “serious discussions” over pay.

The Sunday Telegraph says Labour has vowed to take on the “hostile” health unions.

Widespread Christmas strike action could cost the economy as much as £4 billion, according to the Sunday Express.

And The Independent leads with a warning from doctors that asylum seekers in hotels are being left without access to adequate healthcare.

