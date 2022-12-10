Hi-de-Hi! co-star says he ‘never stopped laughing’ on set with Ruth Madoc

Ruth Madoc death

Jeffrey Holland, who starred as Spike Dixon in Hi-de-Hi!, has remembered Ruth Madoc for the fun and laughter they shared on set following her death aged 79.

Madoc became a household name playing chief yellowcoat Gladys Pugh in the BBC One sitcom about a holiday camp set in the late 1950s.

Her career also spanned an array of roles in theatre and musicals, from Fiddler On The Roof to Gypsy.

The cast of Hi-de-Hi promoting the West End stage version of the TV comedy (left to right) Paul Shane, Jeffrey Holland, Ruth Madoc, Simon Cadell and Su Pollard (PA)

She died on Friday afternoon while in hospital following surgery for a fall this week, which had forced her to withdraw from starring in Aladdin the pantomime at the Princess Theatre in Torquay, her agent said.

In a statement given to the PA news agency, Phil Belfield of talent agency Belfield & Ward, said: “From film work such as Fiddler On The Roof and Under Milk Wood with Richard Burton and her iconic TV performance as Gladys Pugh in Hi De Hi! and more recently in Little Britain and on stage with Calendar Girls (the play and the musical), plus recent acclaim in short films Skinny Fat and Cardiff, she was truly a national treasure and was looking forward to getting back on the road in 2023 with The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel.

“A real legend of the British entertainment scene she was one of a kind and a unique talent loved by many. She is gone far too soon. Our hearts are broken! Thoughts are with her daughter Lowri, her son Rhys and all of her family.”

Actor Holland, 82, spoke of Madoc’s many talents during an interview with BBC News on Saturday.

He said: “We were together for a long time, not just in Hi-de-Hi! the TV series but we did the stage show, the summer seasons with it and I did several pantomimes with Ruth as well over the years back in the 1980s so we’ve got a lot of happy memories to draw on and she was a wonderful performer and she’ll be greatly missed.

Our darling Ruth Madoc unexpectedly passed away yesterday. A true legend of stage & screen, from Gladys Pugh to Little Britain & Calendar Girls & a great year ahead with some screen work and a UK tour. Our hearts are broken ? We will not see her like again! Rest well Ruthie! ??????? pic.twitter.com/aeZ04eDCWi — Belfield & Ward Ltd (@BelfieldWard) December 10, 2022

“She was a very talented musical performer with a wonderful singing voice, she has a history that goes back a long way. It was a joy to work with someone like that, we had such laughs.

“I was very lucky to work with that comedy crew, we never stopped laughing from morning until night. I will have those memories of Ruth forever, she left us a wonderful legacy with Gladys Pugh.

“I was very lucky to do a job like that. We had such a laugh together, it really was such fun.”

Talking about why Madoc’s character in Hi-de-Hi! was so well-loved, he added: “It was the frustration of the character, she drew on her own ancestry and dragged that wonderful voice up from exaggerated Welsh valleys voice – they called her the vamp from the valleys

“She played a lot of people that she knew, she used a lot of people that she had grown up with as a role model for the voice of the characterisation of Gladys.

“It’s such a tragedy but there you go.”

Ruth Madoc starred on stage and screen (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

During her varied career, Madoc starred in Matt Lucas and David Walliams’ comedy series Little Britain, playing character Daffyd Thomas’s mother.

Sharing a photograph of the actress on Instagram, Lucas wrote: “We are both shocked and saddened to hear about the passing of Ruth Madoc.

“We grew up watching her iconic and genius performance as Gladys Pugh in ‘Hi-De-Hi’ and were thrilled when she agreed to come on board ‘Little Britain’ as Dafydd’s mum.

“She was brilliant in the show and an absolute delight to work with. We send our love and condolences to her family x David and Matt.”

Actor and writer Sir Tony Robinson, 76, tweeted a tribute, writing: “So sad to hear my lovely friend Ruth Madoc has passed.

“She was not only funny and highly intelligent, she was smart, kindly, a loyal trade unionist, and wore her heart on the left. She’ll be much missed.”

So sad to hear my lovely friend Ruth Madoc has passed. She was not only funny and highly intelligent, she was smart, kindly,a loyal trade unionist, and wore her heart on the left. She’ll be much missed. — Tony Robinson (@Tony_Robinson) December 10, 2022

Meanwhile, broadcaster Gyles Brandreth remembered Madoc for being a “wonderfully gifted actress”.

The former MP, who is now a writer and reporter on BBC’s The One Show, said on Twitter: “This is such sad news. Ruth was a very lovely person.

“I was lucky enough to get to know her through my best friend from school, Simon Cadell. In Hi-de-Hi! they were irresistible. RIP Ruth Madoc & thanks for the memories. Goodbye campers!”

So very sad to hear that lovely Ruth Madoc has passed away. She was such a talented and lovely woman. Thoughts with her family. RIP. pic.twitter.com/tWAzElZOYO — Les Dennis (@LesDennis) December 10, 2022

Cadell played holiday camp boss Jeffrey Fairbrother, the object of affections for Madoc’s character.

Former Family Fortunes presenter Les Dennis and actor Joe McGann also paid tribute to the actress on Twitter.

Dennis said: “So very sad to hear that lovely Ruth Madoc has passed away. She was such a talented and lovely woman. Thoughts with her family.”

Just heard the very sad news RIP to the lovely Ruth Madoc. I've worked with her several times, including an episode @BBCDoctors … she will be greatly missed ? pic.twitter.com/DAytAPu303 — Paul Chuckle ? (@PaulChuckle2) December 10, 2022

And McGann wrote: “Such sad news about the amazing Ruth Madoc. I was lucky enough to work with her more than once and I loved the bright, skilful, funny, fearless, kind, and inspiring ball of light that she always was.”

Comedian Paul Chuckle also tweeted: “Just heard the very sad news RIP to the lovely Ruth Madoc. I’ve worked with her several times, including an episode @BBCDoctors … she will be greatly missed.”

Jon Petrie, BBC director of comedy, said: “We are saddened to hear the news about Ruth Madoc. She was a true star of stage and screen and her comedy performances were adored by the nation. Our thoughts are with her friends and family at this time.”

"She was a true star of stage and screen." BBC Director of Comedy, Jon Petrie, pays tribute to Ruth Madoc https://t.co/zc0GT08vPG pic.twitter.com/cCb7lZ8swX — BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) December 10, 2022

In 2018, Madoc overcame her fears to reveal her breasts to a live audience in the ladies’ version of The Real Full Monty alongside stars including Coleen Nolan, Victoria Derbyshire and Michelle Heaton.

They performed a dance to The Greatest Showman’s This Is Me to raise awareness about breast cancer.

A year later, she broke her hip in a fall while rehearsing for her role in Calendar Girls, but confounded doctors with her speedy recovery.

Born in April 1943 and brought up in Llansamlet near Swansea, Madoc trained at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA) before her break-out role playing Fruma Sarah in the film version of the musical Fiddler On The Roof in 1971.

A decade later she appeared on our screens in fan-favourite sitcom Hi-de-Hi!, having had other roles including Mrs Dai Bread Two in 1972 comedy film Under Milk Wood.

Madoc was due to join the UK theatre tour of The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, about a group of British retirees in India, in January 2023.