At least three dead in Jersey explosion and fire

St Helier explosion

At least three people have died following an explosion and fire at a block of flats in Jersey.

The deaths came at around 4am on Saturday after a huge blast which caused the three-storey building in St Helier to collapse.

Chief Minister Kristina Moore announced that at least three people had died, with a search and rescue operation for further people ongoing.

She said it was an “unimaginable tragedy” for the Channel Island.