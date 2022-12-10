At least three dead in Jersey explosion and fire

At least three people have died following an explosion and fire at a block of flats in Jersey.
The deaths came at around 4am on Saturday after a huge blast which caused the three-storey building in St Helier to collapse.
Chief Minister Kristina Moore announced that at least three people had died, with a search and rescue operation for further people ongoing.
She said it was an “unimaginable tragedy” for the Channel Island.
Chief of States of Jersey Police Robin Smith said: “This is a protracted incident and this is going to go on for days, maybe weeks, and therefore it is important to have resources to continue to keep going.”