Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Shivering migrants brought ashore in Kent

UK NewsPublished:

An RNLI lifeboat brought one group ashore at Dungeness.

Migrant Channel crossing incidents
Migrant Channel crossing incidents

More migrants have arrived in the UK shivering from cold after crossing the English Channel through freezing fog,

An RNLI lifeboat brought one group ashore at Dungeness, Kent, on Friday – mainly men with three or four women.

The arrivals were given blankets, socks and food by Care4Calais charity volunteers who had turned out to give them support.

Migrant Channel crossing incidents
Migrants are brought in to Dungeness (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The migrants were visibly cold and shivering after crossing in freezing temperatures.

Other boats are believed to have been brought into Dover in the first arrivals by small boats since December 1 when 166 arrived.

Total arrivals by small boats for the year stand at 44,092 not including those arriving on Friday, according to Ministry of defence figures.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News