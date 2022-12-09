Shivering migrants brought ashore in Kent

Migrant Channel crossing incidents

More migrants have arrived in the UK shivering from cold after crossing the English Channel through freezing fog,

An RNLI lifeboat brought one group ashore at Dungeness, Kent, on Friday – mainly men with three or four women.

The arrivals were given blankets, socks and food by Care4Calais charity volunteers who had turned out to give them support.

Migrants are brought in to Dungeness (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The migrants were visibly cold and shivering after crossing in freezing temperatures.

Other boats are believed to have been brought into Dover in the first arrivals by small boats since December 1 when 166 arrived.