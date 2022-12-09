Home Office adviser on female violence to quit over Braverman clash

Nimco Ali

A Government adviser on violence against women has said she is on a “completely different planet” to the Home Secretary as she appeared to effectively quit her role live on radio.

Nimco Ali, who was appointed as an independent government adviser on tackling violence against women and girls by then home secretary Priti Patel in October 2020, used an interview on Times Radio to hit out at Suella Braverman and effectively announced her intention to quit.

Asked if she was happy to remain as an independent adviser, despite disagreeing with the current Home Secretary, she said: “No. I’m committed to ending violence against women and girls, and I think there’s many avenues in order to continue that.”

She went on: “I’m just saying that Suella and I are on completely different planets when it comes to the rights of women and girls, and also the way that we talk about ethnic minorities, and specifically people like me who are from a refugee background.”

Ms Ali is the current CEO of The Five Foundation and a prominent campaigner against female genital mutilation (FGM).

Pressed on whether her time as an adviser was coming to an end because of a disagreement with Ms Braverman, she said: “I think the fair upsum is that I wouldn’t feel comfortable.

“I think I can definitely say that I wouldn’t feel comfortable in serving under Suella or actually saying that she is somebody that we probably have the same feminist ideals as.”