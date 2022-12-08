Meghan addresses relationship with Waleses and ‘formality’ of royal family

Harry and Meghan with William and Kate after the death of the Queen

The Duchess of Sussex has appeared to suggest it was “jarring” to the Prince and Princess of Wales that she hugged them when they first met.

Speaking in their Netflix docuseries, she said she found the “formality” of the royal family “surprising”.

Meghan and Harry addressed their relationship with William and Kate and the rift that has opened since their move to the US in the first three episodes of the six-part series.

Reflecting on her first meeting with them, Meghan said: “When Will and Kate came over and I met her for the first time, they came over for dinner, I remember I was in ripped jeans and I was barefoot.

“I was a hugger. I’ve always been a hugger, I didn’t realise that that is really jarring for a lot of Brits.

“I guess I started to understand very quickly that the formality on the outside carried through on the inside.

“There is a forward-facing way of being, and then you close the door and go ‘You can relax now’, but that formality carries over on both sides. And that was surprising to me.”

Harry, Meghan, William and Kate during the Royal Foundation Forum in central London (Chris Jackson/PA)

The series also featured footage from the first joint event of the two couples in February 2018, three months before their wedding.

Harry and Meghan joined William and Kate at a forum hosted by the Royal Foundation, through which the latter pair administer their charitable work.

Contemporary commentators are heard saying the event offered insight into how Meghan “may want to do things her own way” and that it hinted towards “what sort of issues she will take on”.

Meghan is seen talking about the Me Too movement, saying: “Women don’t need to find a voice, they have a voice.

“They need to feel empowered to use it and people need to be encouraged to listen.”

Headlines criticising Meghan flash across the screen before she is heard saying: “I didn’t know that would be taboo to talk about. To me it was just topical.”

There are also hints at friction between the two couples with the interviewer asking whether the brothers ever disagree.

Laughing, William says: “Oh yes” before Harry adds “Healthy disagreements”.