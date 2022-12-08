Let Me Entertain You: Robbie Williams plays World Cup gig for England squad

Robbie Williams

Robbie Williams has kept the England squad entertained as they gear up for Saturday’s World Cup quarter-final with France.

The Port Vale fan sang songs for Gareth Southgate’s players and chatted with them at their Al Wakra base in Qatar.

Williams, whose hits include Let Me Entertain You and Angels, was in the country to perform at the Doha Golf Club on Thursday.

The 48-year-old, who made his name as a member of Take That, last month defended his decision to play in the Gulf state amid criticism of its record on human rights.

(PA Graphics)

England and Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips told reporters: “Robbie was here with us last night, he was just by the pool, he sang us a few songs and it was a really good night.

“I had a chance to chat with him and he’s an unbelievably talented person but a really nice person as well, and he got along with everyone.