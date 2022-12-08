Holocaust denier does not consent to extradition to France, court told

Edinburgh Sheriff Court

A Holocaust denier who has been on the run from French authorities does not consent to be extradited to France, a court has heard.

Vincent Reynouard, 53, was arrested in Anstruther, Fife, last month and has been in custody since then.

The Frenchman was convicted under anti-Nazi laws across the Channel, where he was given a four-month jail term in November 2020 and a further six months in January 2021.

A preliminary hearing in his extradition case took place at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday, which he was excused from attending.

The Frenchman was arrested in Anstruther (Danny Lawson/PA)

His lawyer, who did not wish to be named, asked for the matter to be continued to a further hearing next month to give him more time to prepare as he has just been appointed to the case.

He said: “Mr Reynouard does not consent to extradition to France.

“I was instructed at about 6pm last night and I do require some time to consider the matter.

“There is a matter that is, I think, of legal significance that I need more time to consider.”

Holocaust denial has been a criminal offence in France since 1990, and Reynouard has been convicted on numerous occasions.

His latest conviction was in relation to a series of antisemitic posts on social media.

Reynouard first appeared at the court after his arrest last month.

During that hearing on November 17, which he listened to via video link from HMP Edinburgh, his lawyer told the court that his client wished to instruct another lawyer.

Sheriff Norman McFadyen agreed to continue the case until January 12, with a full extradition hearing due to take place in February.