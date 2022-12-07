Notification Settings

Man charged after egg thrown in direction of King during walkabout

UK NewsPublished:

Bedfordshire Police said they will not be disclosing the name of the suspect.

Close-protection officers ushering King Charles III away from the crowd
A 28-year-old man has been charged with a public order offence after an egg was allegedly thrown at the King during a walkabout.

Bedfordshire Police refused to disclose the name of the suspect following the incident outside Luton Town Hall on Tuesday.

In a statement, the force said: “A 28-year-old man has been charged in relation to an incident which occurred during His Majesty King Charles III’s visit to Luton yesterday.

“The man was charged under section five of the Public Order Act and has been bailed to appear at Luton Magistrates’ Court on January 9 2023.”

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

