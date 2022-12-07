Man charged after egg thrown in direction of King during walkabout

Close-protection officers ushering King Charles III away from the crowd

A 28-year-old man has been charged with a public order offence after an egg was allegedly thrown at the King during a walkabout.

Bedfordshire Police refused to disclose the name of the suspect following the incident outside Luton Town Hall on Tuesday.

In a statement, the force said: “A 28-year-old man has been charged in relation to an incident which occurred during His Majesty King Charles III’s visit to Luton yesterday.