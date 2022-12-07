Man charged after egg thrown in direction of King during walkabout

A 28-year-old man has been charged with a public order offence after an egg was allegedly thrown at the King during a walkabout.
Bedfordshire Police refused to disclose the name of the suspect following the incident outside Luton Town Hall on Tuesday.
In a statement, the force said: “A 28-year-old man has been charged in relation to an incident which occurred during His Majesty King Charles III’s visit to Luton yesterday.
“The man was charged under section five of the Public Order Act and has been bailed to appear at Luton Magistrates’ Court on January 9 2023.”