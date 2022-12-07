– How many gritters exist

Winter is here!❄️

During icy, wintery weather, help us treat the gritting network by leaving enough space for our gritters to get through.

We're sometimes unable to treat roads because parked vehicles block our route. Our trucks need a clear width of 3.5m between parked cars. pic.twitter.com/fFVc2PYzPl

— Calderdale Council (@Calderdale) December 7, 2022