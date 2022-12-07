Government defends onshore wind U-turn in face of backbench pressure

Onshore wind farms ban

Rishi Sunak’s Government has been forced to defend its latest U-turn, after the Prime Minister bowed to pressure from Tory backbenchers to relent on the construction of new onshore wind farms.

The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities confirmed on Tuesday evening that the Government was committing to consult on how local communities can consent to fresh projects, in a climbdown from Mr Sunak’s previous opposition to building new turbines onshore.

Health Secretary Steve Barclay played down the U-turn on Wednesday, defending the prime minister as he was asked on Sky News who was really in charge of Government policy.

“You can see, actually, the fact that the Prime Minister has taken a very strong stand in terms of the priority of getting inflation down,” he said.

“I think it’s important that we listen to colleagues, that is our parliamentary process. It’s important that we do these things with local consent.”

It is the second about-turn so far this week, with the Government having already watered down local housebuilding targets to avoid a major Commons rebellion.

Health Secretary Steve Barclay defended the Prime Minister on Wednesday (James Manning/PA)

A delayed decision on whether to approve plans for a controversial coal mine on edge of Whitehaven in Cumbria is also expected this week, in another test of Mr Sunak’s leadership.

The decision is currently due to be made on or before December 8, after the deadline was pushed back several times.

While the plan is backed by some Tory MPs, it has also drawn significant criticism from environmentalists.

Jess Ralston, the head of energy at the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit, said: “The ban on onshore wind has been a seven-year anomaly in UK energy policy, keeping household bills higher and the UK more dependent on foreign gas. Whether deployment speeds up will now come down to the detail of the planning rule changes.