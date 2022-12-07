Drivers waste nearly £200 a year in fuel due to bad maintenance – report

Traffic on a motorway

UK drivers could be wasting an average of nearly £200 each on fuel every year due to poorly maintained vehicles, according to new analysis.

Retailer Halfords said the figure could reach up to £1,000 for motorists with very high mileage, such as van drivers.

The company launched its Every Mile Matters campaign to stress the importance of keeping vehicles in good condition.

It stated that driving with under-inflated tyres, using the wrong type of oil and a lack of maintenance can increase fuel consumption by a total of up to 9%.

Halfords head of quality Andy Turbefield said the Government is “very focused” on encouraging people to switch to electric vehicles but there needs to be a “greater emphasis on helping people with the everyday costs of motoring”.

He suggested the 5p per litre cut in fuel duty – which is due to end in March next year – could be replaced by an information campaign on fuel efficiency.

“That could save motorists hundreds of pounds each, similar to the Government’s new campaign to help households cut their energy bills,” Mr Turbefield added.