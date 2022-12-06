Woman accused of lying about grooming gang says she loved alleged trafficker

She said: “He told me it was a big deal, that his friend was going to commit suicide, that he’d love me even more if I done it, and I believed him.” Williams said felt “dirty” afterwards. Asked how many times she had sex with that man and over what time period, Williams said: ” I couldn’t count how many times but from being 12 to being 20.” She said a couple of weeks after the first incident Mr Ramzan, also known as Rammi, asked her to have sex with the man again. She said: “I couldn’t say no because he’d just get angry, I mean physically violent.” She said on the second occasion she went upstairs in the restaurant with the man and another man came into the room as well.



Williams told the court she screamed for Mr Ramzan but he was “nowhere to be found”.



Asked if she spoke to him about what happened, she said: “He’d promised me it would only just be a one-time thing and when it happened more than once I questioned that and he said ‘well I love you for doing it so it doesn’t matter how many times you do it’. I couldn’t really argue with that.”



She said after that “more and more men” were introduced to her at the restaurant or at different addresses she would be taken to.



She said: “It was confusing. I didn’t like what I was doing but at the same time I loved Rammi, so…”



She described how Mr Ramzan would pick her up from school in a BMW and take her to addresses where other men were present.



Williams told the court she had a clear memory of the first time she was taken to a house, when there had been eight other men there and she had sex with “two or three” of them.



She said she felt “dirty and horrible”.



Asked why she did not tell anybody at the time, she said: “It was hard to explain and I didn’t want to. I hated myself.”



Williams, of Teasdale Road, Barrow, denies eight counts of doing acts tending and intended to pervert the course of justice.



She had faced seven charges but on Tuesday the jury was told the indictment would be amended to separate some of the allegations into an additional count.

The trial continues.



