US Government advises Anne Sacoolas not to attend sentencing hearing

The US Government has advised Harry Dunn’s killer not to attend her sentencing hearing and a renewed application for her to appear via video-link has been granted.
Anne Sacoolas was driving on the wrong side of the road when she crashed her Volvo and killed the 19-year-old motorcyclist in August 2019.
The 45-year-old pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving in October, where sentencing judge Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb urged her to return to Britain to face justice.
But confirming a renewed application for her to appear via video-link had been granted, a court spokesman said: “The application made jointly by the prosecution and defence for Mrs Sacoolas to participate and be sentenced by live link, has been renewed.
“The defence have supplied material in support of the application including evidence that Mrs Sacoolas’ government employer has advised her not to attend in person.
“The judge has granted the application.”