UK has lost its status as ‘development superpower’, Andrew Mitchell says

Structural changes are needed in the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) to restore the UK’s reputation as a “development superpower,” Andrew Mitchell has said.

The new development minister said Britain losing this status was “bemoaned around the world,” and that the FCDO was considering structural changes to address this.

Mr Mitchell was highly critical of the merger of the Department for International Development with the Foreign and Commonwealth Office in 2020 and later led a parliamentary revolt against the reduction in the foreign aid budget.

The former international development secretary, who was recently brought back into government by Rishi Sunak, told MPs on the International Development Committee on Tuesday that one of his priorities was addressing the “difficulty” in the departmental structures.

He said: “When Tony Blair and Gordon Brown were in government, we spent 0.51% (of national income) on international development and we were without question a development superpower.

“I would argue that in 2012 when David Cameron was our prime minister, we were also spending 0.51% and in my view, we were without question a development superpower.

“Today we are actually spending 0.55 and, you know, let’s not beat about the bush, we are not a development superpower at the moment and that is something that is bemoaned around the world.”

Asked if Britain can regain its reputation as a leader on development, Mr Mitchell said: “My view is that that requires some structural changes within the merger.

“I’m not in any way wanting to unpick what is settled government policy, but I think that there are structural changes which can be made and should be made and there is a discussion going on within and outside the Foreign Office about what they should be.”

He added that Foreign Secretary James Cleverly had commissioned work within the Foreign Office on this.

“And I think that if those structural changes were made, that would then be immediately around the world “an understanding of how you engage on international development with Britain.”